Pop culture: Wake up popcorn with these 9 varieties you can make at home

And yes, it is just as amazing as you think it would be.

I got a little fancy with my last sweet variety. I melted semi-sweet chocolate and poured it over one batch of popcorn, and melted white chocolate and poured it over another. Then I cleverly mixed together the two batches to form Dark/White Chocolate Popcorn.

The two flavors play especially well off each other, which I guess is not a surprise. But somehow the popcorn makes it better. And while I am generally no particular fan of white chocolate, I could eat it on popcorn all day. In fact, I did.

Back in a savory mood, I made Curry Popcorn, which is more than mere curry powder mixed into butter and poured over popcorn. It is that, but also mixed with golden raisins and pistachios for a multiflavored snack that is absolutely delicious.

Next up was Old Bay Popcorn, which features the famous spice used to flavor crabs and shrimp all along the East Coast. It is the authentic flavor of the Mid-Atlantic region, imbuing popcorn (in this case) with the taste of the eternal sea.

Finally, I turned to the all-purpose spice mix from the Middle East, Za’atar. It goes well on everything else, I thought, so why not popcorn?

Why not, indeed.