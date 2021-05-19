POPPI
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a family member of owner Ralph Havis, Beef Burger officially ended its lease with the property owner of the West Gate City Boulevard building on Monday.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.
The extra days would allow for more tutoring of students and more training for teachers.
The California-based Coalition for Institutional Child Abuse Prevention is questioning whether the investigation of a former day care worker at Fellowship Presbyterian Church was thorough because other children weren't interviewed for signs of abuse. The woman was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison for abusing some children at the day care center, making photos and videos and allowing them to be posted online.
The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Swan Street.
Greensboro police have released few details about two recent shootings -- one which is now being investigated as a homicide.
"It is a very positive book," author Helene Avraham-Katz said, "with some very, very hard moments."
WATCH NOW: Pandemic pen pals: Grimsley High School students meet their retirement community pen pals in person Sunday
"I felt like I had another friend through COVID," student organizer Sydney Smith said.
Paddled South Brewing has announced it will open May 27 at 602 N. Main St.
Federal officials say if the American Hebrew Academy site is chosen, it would be similar to a Texas center that houses about 1,000 children age 2-17. The children have a schedule with three meals a day, classroom education and recreation. CNN has reported that government documents show the average stay at such sites is 31 days.