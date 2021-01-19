'Positive steps': Greensboro council reinstates LGBTQ protections once taken away by state

GREENSBORO — After a complex, and sometimes angry one-hour discussion, a unanimous City Council voted late Tuesday to reinstate ordinances to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination that were nullified nearly five years ago by the General Assembly.

Council also added a provision to its ordinances to more clearly define sexual orientation and gender as well as new language protecting people from discrimination based on hairstyles that can be associated with racial and national origin. Elected officials in Durham also passed a similar ordinance on Tuesday.

"We want everybody in our community to be protected," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said after the vote. "We want Greensboro to truly be a welcoming place. We have to do things to make ourselves stand apart and we're making positive steps. We have to have uncomfortable discussions and this is how you make sausage."​

The issue became contentious when Councilman and mayoral candidate Justin Outling suggested that the law as proposed did not include penalties for violations. Although the appropriate penalty was debated at length, council agreed on a fine based on laws some other cities have recently passed.