 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pregame!

  • 0
Carolina Thunderbirds

Michael Bunn has been one of the most popular Carolina Thunderbirds' players over his three seasons in Winston-Salem.

PREGAME!: Tailgating isn't just for football. The Carolina Thunderbirds, Winston-Salem's own minor-league, professional hockey team, will have a pregame party before Saturday's game against the Mississippi Sea Wolves, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Fairgrounds Annex. The game starts at 6 p.m. The party will have live music, games and beer (duh!). Tickets for the game start at $9, but order ahead. The 'Birds have been routinely selling out games this season.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert