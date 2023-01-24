PREGAME!: Tailgating isn't just for football. The Carolina Thunderbirds, Winston-Salem's own minor-league, professional hockey team, will have a pregame party before Saturday's game against the Mississippi Sea Wolves, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Fairgrounds Annex. The game starts at 6 p.m. The party will have live music, games and beer (duh!). Tickets for the game start at $9, but order ahead. The 'Birds have been routinely selling out games this season.
