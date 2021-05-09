Prep School: How to make soft pretzels

How to make pretzel dough

First, mix your dough. Some recipes call for activating the yeast separately, but the easy way is simply putting your ingredients in the bowl of stand mixer — all at once — and running it with a dough hook for four to five minutes. Your dough should be soft and smooth.

When your dough’s mixed, give it a couple kneads and form it into a ball. Place it in a greased bowl, cover it, and let it rise — what the cool kids call “fermenting” — for an hour-ish, until it’s about double in size.

How to shape pretzels

First, divide your dough into roughly 3-ounce pieces and keep them under plastic until needed. Starting with one piece, roll the dough back and forth beneath your palms while moving your hands further apart, like you’re making a Play-Doh snake about 18- to 24-inches long. Once the dough is rolled, it’ll shrink back somewhat. Don’t panic.

Form the dough rope into a big circle with the ends crossing by an inch or two, then fold those ends back over onto the opposite side of the dough.

There’s your pretzel. Set it on a parchment-covered sheet pan and shape the remaining pieces.

How (and why) to boil pretzels