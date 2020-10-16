Preservation Greensboro's popular home tour goes (COVID-19) virtual

GREENSBORO — Preservation Greensboro is going after that "Netflix and chill" type of night.
Or day.
Only instead of binge-watching what's popular on the streaming service as it's referenced, will for one night log onto the virtual 2020 Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens in the safety of their own homes.
Stops include "South Elm meets Tribeca," the "Original Gate City Live and Work Home," and the historic Magnolia House Motel, which in the segregated South was one of a few places black travelers— including entertainers like James Brown and Ike and Tina Turner, could find a room.
The tour, placed behind a pay wall on the group, is made up of six homes in the South Elm Street and Southside neighborhoods.
But COVID-19 made the organization rethink its 2020 Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens.
"We didn't want to cancel it," said Benjamin Briggs, the group's executive director. "It's one of our favorite fundraising events every year."
Tickets are $15 and include access to the video content, history, and a tour magazine.
"The one thing my board has asked me to do is to find a way to raise money," Briggs said. "Is it worth it? I think so.They reach back to the days when the city’s name was spelled Greensborough."
In segments, some of the homeowners will describe what it took to get the look of their places.
That includes at the Magnolia at 442 Gorrell St., which has been transformed into a living museum for overnight guests and Sunday brunch for those who might stop by just to dine.
Featured in "The Negro Travelers’ Green Book: The Guide to Travel and Vacations" in the 1950s and 1960s, the house was acquired in 1996 by Sam Pass, who meticulously restored it using period pieces and is now run by daughter Natalie Pass-Miller.
A "South-Elm-Meets-Tribeca Loft "goes back to the early1900s and a previous life as a brick storefront with merchants including the George D. Hampton Piano Company, which offered sheet music for 7 to 9 cents.The current occupant began renovations in 2015 and won both a Silver LEED Certification and a Preservation Award.
Once headed for demolition, "The Amazing Southside Makeover" includes well-original pine floors, exaggerated period wood moldings and doors, and unusual period accompaniments such as arched mantels, bead-board ceilings, and a period balustrade, according to Briggs.
The current owners, still at work, are balancing requirements mandated by the city for building codes, lead abatement and historic preservation. They discuss those challenges and solutions as part of the tour.
The others on display are: the "Cozy Queen Anne Cottage" (1902), the "Original Gate City Live and Work Home" (1924), and an "Eclectic Over-Store-Studio" (1895).
