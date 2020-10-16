Preservation Greensboro's popular home tour goes (COVID-19) virtual

GREENSBORO — Preservation Greensboro is going after that "Netflix and chill" type of night.

Or day.

Only instead of binge-watching what's popular on the streaming service as it's referenced, will for one night log onto the virtual 2020 Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens in the safety of their own homes.

Stops include "South Elm meets Tribeca," the "Original Gate City Live and Work Home," and the historic Magnolia House Motel, which in the segregated South was one of a few places black travelers— including entertainers like James Brown and Ike and Tina Turner, could find a room.

The tour, placed behind a pay wall on the group, is made up of six homes in the South Elm Street and Southside neighborhoods.

But COVID-19 made the organization rethink its 2020 Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens.

"We didn't want to cancel it," said Benjamin Briggs, the group's executive director. "It's one of our favorite fundraising events every year."

Tickets are $15 and include access to the video content, history, and a tour magazine.