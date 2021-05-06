Preteens will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, adding 30,000 people to the rolls

GREENSBORO — When a younger group of children is authorized to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Guilford County will be ready, the health director said Thursday.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director, told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that children age 12-15 will soon be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and that adds 30,000 people to the list of those eligible.

Vann, who updates the commissioners at their twice-monthly business meetings, said health officials will need to be especially careful when vaccinating seventh-graders because they typically receive other vaccines, which can conflict with the Pfizer dose.

She also said that Guilford County has many more vaccination sites open now.

Don Campbell, director of emergency management for the county, said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will continue to operate its Four Seasons Town Centre site through May and that people will have their choice of vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson variety.

He said that the county’s vaccination rate is steadily rising and that 46% of people who are currently eligible have been fully vaccinated.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

