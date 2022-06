GREENSBORO — Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that presents Greensboro Pride, held a Pride March to Remember Tuesday night to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement. Organizers also invited abortion-rights advocates to join the march in light of last week's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed women a right to an abortion.