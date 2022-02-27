Production costs soar for NC's top crop. Is 2022 a turning point for tobacco farmers?

In nearly four and a half centuries of working the land that stretches from the stubborn soils of the sandy coastal plain to the rolling red Piedmont, North Carolina tobacco farmers have never had more riding on a crop than they do this year.

Flue-cured tobacco reigned for generations as the top crop in North Carolina. Prized around the world for its quality and flavor, it was so certain to be a moneymaker that nearly every farmer had a few acres, enough to pay the bills and a little extra.

It was sometimes said that even farmers who didn't use tobacco were addicted to it, because in a good year nothing else that sprang from the earth could bring as much profit.

It wasn't just farmers who relied on the crop. In rural North Carolina, a summer spent working tobacco was a hard but instructive first job that could pay for a secondhand car or college tuition. Retailers who sold seed, fertilizer and farm equipment were in business to supply the farmers, who also supported clothing and furniture stores and car dealers.