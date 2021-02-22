Psychological exam sought for N.C. man accused of threatening to kill Biden

Reeves couldn't understand the charges when Tate tried to explain them to him, according to the motion.

Reeves also didn't know where he was, and he couldn't "communicate logically, including, unintelligible words," Tate wrote in the motion.

During Reeves' initial court appearance on Feb 11, Tate, told the judge that his client "may be taking" psychotropic medication and hoped he could continue to have access to the drugs while in the Mecklenburg jail.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte does not oppose the motion, according to the court document.

According to court records, Reeves was arrested after phone calls were made to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 in which the caller threatened to kill the president and other federal officials.

Reeves repeated the threats in phone conversations with the Secret Service in which he taunted agents to try and stop him, documents show.

"I'm going to come kill the president, I'm going to kill the Secret Service because I own this whole planet," Reeves said in a call with a Secret Service special agent, according to an affidavit filed in the case.