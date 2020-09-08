GREENSBORO - The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority made short work of its meeting Tuesday, taking only a few minutes to approve  a new interpretation that added $200,000 to its noise control program.

The board voted unanimously to accept the increase that boosted a recently awarded grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to a total $2.2 million.

Tuesday's action added 10% to the grant the board initially accepted last month at $2 million for noise control work in neighborhoods in Piedmont Triad International Airport's flight paths.

PTI executive director Kevin Baker said Tuesday's special meeting was called to accept new terms in which the FAA will cover the 10% "local match" normally required to secure such federal funding.

Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments