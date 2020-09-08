GREENSBORO - The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority made short work of its meeting Tuesday, taking only a few minutes to approve a new interpretation that added $200,000 to its noise control program.
The board voted unanimously to accept the increase that boosted a recently awarded grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to a total $2.2 million.
Tuesday's action added 10% to the grant the board initially accepted last month at $2 million for noise control work in neighborhoods in Piedmont Triad International Airport's flight paths.
PTI executive director Kevin Baker said Tuesday's special meeting was called to accept new terms in which the FAA will cover the 10% "local match" normally required to secure such federal funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.