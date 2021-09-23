PTI passenger traffic continues to increase since worst days of pandemic

GREENSBORO — Airport traffic at Piedmont Triad International Airport is still in a slowdown due to the pandemic. But the passenger growth from the worst days of travel shutdowns last summer is encouraging for airport officials, according to new statistics released this week.

More people flew out of PTI in August than last August.

More than 61,000 passengers boarded planes at PTI compared with 24,498 a year ago.

Three major airlines were responsible for most of that traffic:

American Airlines flew more than 27,000 passengers in the month.

Delta Airlines had nearly 26,000 customers.

And United Airlines carried about 5,000 passengers during August.

Still, travel has a long way to go before it catches up to pre-pandemic levels.

So far in 2021, passenger traffic is half what it was in 2019.

Through August, more than 350,000 passengers have flown through the airport.

But more than 700,000 people had flown out of PTI by this time in 2019.

With passenger numbers on the rise, the worst of the pandemic travel slump may be over.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

