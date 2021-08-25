PTI traffic continues to rebound compared to a year ago

GREENSBORO — Vacationers were reluctant to fly last summer as the effects of COVID-19 business shutdowns rippled through the travel industry.

But Piedmont Triad International Airport said this week that its airline passenger traffic nearly tripled in July compared with July a year ago.

Still, the numbers aren’t where they were in 2019.

In numbers posted on the airport’s website, PTI said that 68,398 people flew from the airport in July.

In July a year ago, during the height of the pandemic, only 23,426 people flew out of PTI.

Before the pandemic, however, more than 93,000 people flew from PTI during what is normally the peak of the vacation travel season.

Overall, this year’s numbers are strong compared with 2020 year-to-date.

As of July, 291,000 people have flown from the airport.

That’s significantly higher than 2020’s 242,000 by this point in the year.

American Airlines was the strongest carrier of the month, with nearly 30,000 passengers.

Delta Airlines was second with about 27,000 passengers.

And United Airlines trailed with about 5,800 passengers.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

