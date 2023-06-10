September 5, 1941 May 24, 2023

Cynthia Petty Pugh was born to the parents of Frederick S. Petty and Nelle Alexander in Frankfort, Indiana. Both parents are deceased. Cynthia died during the early morning of Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while she was at Beacon Place in Greensboro.

During the course of her life, she accomplished many task such a Counselor for Spouse Abuse victims, children of abuse, elder abuse, cancer victims and survivors and as a Parish Visitor for those unable to attend church. She received her master's degree from UNC-Charlotte.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Pugh; two sons and their wives, Steve and Patti Mayo, Doug and Jessica Mayo; grandchildren, Chase, Kattie, Lillie, Katherine, Madison, Andrew Mayo and his wife Jennie and one great-grandson Declan.

Church services will be held in honor and Celebration of her life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Starmount Presbyterian Church. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro at the conclusion of the service.

Memorial gifts can be made to Starmount Presbyterian Church, 301 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

