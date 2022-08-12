Tags
GREENSBORO — So far, so good for Will Zalatoris and his second caddie of the Wyndham Championship weekend.
RALEIGH — A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have decided to jump from a damaged plane before it made an eme…
There are so many incentives to install solar that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 might be more aptly titled the "Electrify Your Life Act."
Rocco "Rocky" Scarfone, owner of Cone Denim Entertainment Center, sued and settled with the city to maintain access to an alley behind his business, but says the way the parking deck was built encroached on that space, making it mostly unusable.
GREENSBORO — What started out as a domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police that lasted several hours in Sunday's pre-dawn hours.
Greensboro, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Gibsonville and Summerfield will benefit from the money.
Democratic congressional leaders’ apparent pledge to push for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline gives new life to a proposed 75-mile …
Affidavits and witness statements attached to the suspension order offer more details into what happened the night 19-year-old Pedro Alegria was killed.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Investigators are seeking a black Nissan Altima that will be missing a large portion of the passenger side front bumper and passenger side lower fog lamp.
