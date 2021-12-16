QB Jahmier Slade

6-0, 170, senior, Dudley

The MVP of the Class 3-A championship game, Slade helped lead the Panthers to their fifth NCHSAA title by running for 98 yards and three touchdowns and passing for 115 yards and two scores in a 69-40 win. … The 69 points was a state record for a neutral-site title game. …. Slade finished the season with 2,286 yards passing and 808 yards rushing. … Completed 106 of 177 passes with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. … Rushed for seven touchdowns. … Mid-State 3-A’s offensive player of the year.