Quick glaze transforms weeknight chicken

It's hard to resist the allure of a roasted chicken lacquered with a glistening glaze. It's even harder to nail the recipe. And the challenge is the very ingredient that makes the chicken so attractive — the sugar.

Most glazes contain plenty of sugar. And during roasting, that sugar caramelizes to add deep sweet-savory notes to the meat and intensify browning. Trouble is, many glazes drip off during cooking, creating a sticky, scorched mess on your pan and leaving the chicken looking limp.

So for this recipe from our book "COOKish," we pivoted, applying a deliciously sweet, savory and spicy glaze to skin-on chicken thighs only after the meat finishes roasting in the oven. Pop the bird under the broiler for another few minutes and it emerges beautifully caramelized without the risk of the glaze slipping off.

For this simple, stir-together glaze, either apricot or peach preserves work well — whichever you prefer or have on hand. Apple cider vinegar brings out the acidity in the preserves, and the mild heat from a jalapeno helps to balance the richness of the chicken. Extra glaze does double duty as a dipping sauce, to which we add more cider vinegar for bright contrast.