QUICK ROAD TRIP: If you've got Friday afternoon off, consider taking a guided wildflower hike at Hanging Rock State Park. For about 3 miles, a ranger will point out the spring ephemerals and woodland flowers that bloom during late winter and early spring. Or head up there later for your own hike. Friday's wildflower hike starts at 1 p.m. at the mountain bike access at 2568 Moores Spring Road, Westfield.