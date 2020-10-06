Quinn still searching for ways to end slide with 0-4 Falcons

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 1999 after a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

The Falcons were beaten badly by Seattle in the opener, blew consecutive leads of a combined 31 points in the fourth quarters of losses to Dallas and Chicago and were soundly handled by the Packers.

After the game, coach Dan Quinn insisted that the Falcons aren't far from turning their season around.

"In my heart, in my head and everything I believe in, I know that we can," he said. "I know that the second quarter of our season will look a hell of a lot different from our first. That's in fact what I told the team. Nothing's been decided yet. We have our first division game coming up this weekend. We're certainly looking forward to that."

The offense ran off a 20-play drive in the first half but had to settle for a short field goal. Matt Ryan was sacked for an 11-yard loss on the next drive, a three-and-out right before halftime, and the Packers easily went down the field for a seven-play, 50-yard touchdown drive that made it 20-3.

That essentially ended the game.