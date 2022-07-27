Quinoa stars in summer veggie salad

On a trip to Chile, I was introduced to several delicious quinoa salads. It was a surprise to learn there are hundreds of different types of quinoas. The most common ones are white, red and black. With these flavors in mind, I created a quick vegetarian salad for a summer dinner.

Quinoa is an ancient grain originating in the mountains of Bolivia, Chile and Peru. It’s also considered a complete protein, which means it contains all nine of the essential amino acids.

Quinoa needs to cook for about 15 minutes. Start it cooking first or, to shorten time, buy frozen quinoa. It takes only 5 minutes to cook.

Helpful hints: You can use plain or multicolored quinoa.