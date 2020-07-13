Bowman Gray Aug. 10

Jonathan Brown celebrates his win in the second 50-lap Modified Series race, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bowman Gray. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20190811w_spt_bg

 Walt Unks/Journal

Gray Garrison, the Bowman Gray Stadium racing promoter whose family owns the series, doesn’t say no when asked whether the racing season could go through October and into November. He doesn’t say yes, either. Story, B10.

