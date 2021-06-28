Rafael Rivero: How to end the suffering in Cuba

Regarding the column “End the Suffering in Cuba” by the Rev. Thomas I. Warren and Kimberly G. Miller (June 22):
To end the suffering in Cuba all you have to do is get rid of the Castro dictatorship, which has for 62 long years deprived all Cubans of their basic rights, divided families, confiscated property and businesses, forced into exile 10% of the population, and impoverished the country.
The Cuban government is responsible for there being no human rights there, no freedom of speech, no democratic elections.
There are thousands of political prisoners in Cuba and thousands of executions.
There also are drownings at sea on homemade rafts by people trying to escape this dictatorship.
In 1959, Cuba was the top world exporter of sugar (today it has to import sugar from France), second-largest exporter of tobacco, the fifth-largest exporter of nickel and self-sufficient in produce and meat. Cuba exported shoes to Italy and beef to the United Kingdom and had the third-highest income per capita in Latin America and the 40th in the world. Today, under this failed socialist government, Cuba has to import 70% of the food it consumes. After 62 years of socialism, the average income in Cuba is $20 a month, well below the dollar a day set by the World Bank as the lowest level of subsistence.
Cuba has traded with many countries since 1959 (Russia, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy, China, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Vietnam). The reason it lacks necessities for its people is because it owes those countries trillions of dollars, doesn’t pay its bills and has nothing to export or trade because the factories and businesses the Castro dictatorship stole from citizens have been run into the ground.
The failed government in Cuba hates the U.S. with a passion and everything this great land represents: freedom, democracy and the ability through hard work to obtain anything you want and need. What the Rev. Warren and the Castro government want is for the U.S. to warm relations again so cruise ships and flights full of American tourists spend millions of dollars in Cuba.
These are dollars the government would steal and that would not go to the welfare and necessities of the Cuban citizens. I’m glad the U.S. voted against lifting the embargo and thus vetoed ending it. The only embargo that causes Cuban citizens to suffer is the Castro dictatorship of 62 years.
The writer lives in Greensboro.