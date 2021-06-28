 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rafael Rivero: How to end the suffering in Cuba
0 Comments
BOTTOM LINE: REBUTTALS AND REACTIONS

Rafael Rivero: How to end the suffering in Cuba

  • 0

Regarding the column “End the Suffering in Cuba” by the Rev. Thomas I. Warren and Kimberly G. Miller (June 22):

To end the suffering in Cuba all you have to do is get rid of the Castro dictatorship, which has for 62 long years deprived all Cubans of their basic rights, divided families, confiscated property and businesses, forced into exile 10% of the population, and impoverished the country.

The Cuban government is responsible for there being no human rights there, no freedom of speech, no democratic elections.

There are thousands of political prisoners in Cuba and thousands of executions.

There also are drownings at sea on homemade rafts by people trying to escape this dictatorship.

In 1959, Cuba was the top world exporter of sugar (today it has to import sugar from France), second-largest exporter of tobacco, the fifth-largest exporter of nickel and self-sufficient in produce and meat. Cuba exported shoes to Italy and beef to the United Kingdom and had the third-highest income per capita in Latin America and the 40th in the world. Today, under this failed socialist government, Cuba has to import 70% of the food it consumes. After 62 years of socialism, the average income in Cuba is $20 a month, well below the dollar a day set by the World Bank as the lowest level of subsistence.

Cuba has traded with many countries since 1959 (Russia, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy, China, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Vietnam). The reason it lacks necessities for its people is because it owes those countries trillions of dollars, doesn’t pay its bills and has nothing to export or trade because the factories and businesses the Castro dictatorship stole from citizens have been run into the ground.

The failed government in Cuba hates the U.S. with a passion and everything this great land represents: freedom, democracy and the ability through hard work to obtain anything you want and need. What the Rev. Warren and the Castro government want is for the U.S. to warm relations again so cruise ships and flights full of American tourists spend millions of dollars in Cuba.

These are dollars the government would steal and that would not go to the welfare and necessities of the Cuban citizens. I’m glad the U.S. voted against lifting the embargo and thus vetoed ending it. The only embargo that causes Cuban citizens to suffer is the Castro dictatorship of 62 years.

The writer lives in Greensboro.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'
State and Regional News

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'

Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...

+2
Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent
Education

Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

In one email, a "Proud Boy" tells Guilford schools officials to fire themselves "or else." It was one of many messages received by the district after a rally by a local group pushing the school board to reopen meetings to the public. They want to be able to discuss in person various concerns, including whether "critical race theory" is being used locally.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News