Rafael Rivero: How to end the suffering in Cuba

Regarding the column “End the Suffering in Cuba” by the Rev. Thomas I. Warren and Kimberly G. Miller (June 22):

To end the suffering in Cuba all you have to do is get rid of the Castro dictatorship, which has for 62 long years deprived all Cubans of their basic rights, divided families, confiscated property and businesses, forced into exile 10% of the population, and impoverished the country.

The Cuban government is responsible for there being no human rights there, no freedom of speech, no democratic elections.

There are thousands of political prisoners in Cuba and thousands of executions.

There also are drownings at sea on homemade rafts by people trying to escape this dictatorship.