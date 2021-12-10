Rage with a cage: For years, 'The Christmas Ball Guy' has Greensboro seeing the light

GREENSBORO — They call him “The Christmas Ball Guy.”
Brent May spends most of November and December decorating the city’s trees with balls of Christmas lights. You know, the ones made with chicken wire. The ones made popular by the neighborhoods of Sunset Hills and New Irving Park, where entire streets are lined with the glowing cages of metal.
During the day, they’re easy to miss as they dangle from tree limbs.
But at night, you can’t ignore them, be it a handful of lights or a horde.
And for years, May has brought them to a neighborhood near you. If there is a Christmas ball in a tall tree, chances are pretty good that May is the one who put it there.
We’re talking to you, Irving Park.
“Irving Park is good,” May said. “They’re getting there. But Sunset Hills and Friendly — that’s something else.”
This time of year, May’s services are in high demand. So much so that he’s turned lighting up yards around the holidays into a full-time job.
But how he got here began, uh, light years ago. At home.
“I wanted to have them at my folks’ house because they’ve got bigger trees,” May recalled.
From there, news — and tree ball envy — spread. Slowly, people began requesting his services.
Now, he decorates 70 to 80 yards a year, filling trees with the balls of string lights that he constructs himself.
Maybe you’ve seen his sign in yards around Greensboro, advertising himself as “The Christmas Ball Guy.”
Maybe you’ve become a loyal customer. Or want to be one. If so, get in line.
“It’s seven days a week, starting the week before Thanksgiving all the way up to about five days before Christmas,” May said.
It’s no easy feat hoisting those balls of lights up into some of the city’s tallest trees, May said. He uses a contraption called a slingshot pole to launch hanging cord over branches.
Oftentimes, when folks try to do it themselves, the results are, shall we say, mixed.
Some houses are fairly easy to decorate, with homeowners only wanting a handful of lights.
Other places ... well, they can be more challenging.
Like a recent job on Country Club Drive, home to some seriously tall trees.
“They want 100,” May said.
