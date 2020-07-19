APTOPIX Memorial Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates after the 18th hole to win the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Jon Rahm wins The Memorial Tournament to join Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1 in the world, a victory he finally wrapped up with a magical shot at Muirfield Village that would have made his idol proud. Story, B3.

