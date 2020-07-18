Memorial Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after missing a putt for birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Jon Rahm, who can go to No. 1 in the world for the first time with a victory, was four strokes behind as he played the 12th hole, then ran off four straight birdies for a 4-under 68 that gave him a four-shot lead over Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer at the Memorial. Story, B3.

Load comments