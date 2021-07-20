Randolph Ross

Sport
Track and field, 400 meters and 4x400 relay
Triad tie
Completed second year at A&T
Competition schedule
400
• Round 1, 9:45 p.m. July 31 (USA, NBCOlympics.com)
• Semifinals, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 2 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
4x400 relay
• Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Medal predictions
None in 400
Gold in 4x400 relay
Age
20
Hometown
Raleigh
Notable
• Ran world's fastest 400 meters (43.85 seconds) to win NCAA championship in June