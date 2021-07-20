 Skip to main content
Randolph Ross
Randolph Ross

NCAA Outdoor Championships

A&T's Randolph Ross winning the 400 meters at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 11.

Sport

Track and field, 400 meters and 4x400 relay

Triad tie

Completed second year at A&T

Competition schedule

400

Round 1, 9:45 p.m. July 31 (USA, NBCOlympics.com)

 Semifinals, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 2 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

4x400 relay

 Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Medal predictions

None in 400

Gold in 4x400 relay

Age

20

Hometown

Raleigh

Notable

 Ran world's fastest 400 meters (43.85 seconds) to win NCAA championship in June

 Member of A&T relay team that won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in 4x400

 Aggies' 4x400 time of 2:59.21 at NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 is fastest in the world

