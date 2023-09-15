Many North Carolinians dialing up helplines to put their lives back together now find themselves in a torturous — and unnecessary — waiting game. They’ve heard that help is here. They’ve even seen politicians take bows for delivering this help via access to affordable health care.

And yet, when they call and speak with me, I must break the crushing news that while, yes, Medicaid expansion was signed into law, it’s not actually available to support the care that could return them from opioid and other substance-use disorders to productive lives.

That’s because the N.C. General Assembly tied implementation of Medicaid expansion to the “enactment” of the state budget — which is now months overdue. But while policymakers are used to prolonged negotiations and hold-ups, the people who call me do not have the luxury of sitting back and waiting for something to give.

Several days a week, I answer phones at a helpline for people seeking help with mental health or substance use disorders. The people reaching out want to make a change. This is good for them, good for their families, good for society.

Recently, an anxious teenager called — not on his own behalf but for his mother. She had finally agreed to go to a detox center. Now he had to find one. The problem was insurance. His mother doesn’t have any.

The General Assembly’s approval of Medicaid expansion means that this loving child’s mother and many more callers would be eligible for insurance coverage, which is so crucial to accessing health care. But the key word there is “would.” Without a state budget, the benefits of Medicaid expansion exist only in theory.

Essentially, keeping Medicaid expansion penned up in the inevitable back-and-forth about a budget is putting help — and hope — on hold. Left hanging on the line are 600,000 North Carolinians dangling in the coverage gap.

The coverage gap traps people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for a subsidy on the health insurance marketplace. This includes the many who work, but don’t receive health insurance from their employers.

The gap also includes our friends, family and neighbors struggling with addiction and those in or seeking recovery. Addiction treatment often becomes impossible when people don’t have insurance. Nationally, the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a steady increase in reported overdoses. Now fentanyl is ravaging families and communities.

In 2021, North Carolina watched in horror as overdose deaths here increased by 22%. More than 4,000 people died of overdoses, a state record. Without insurance, those in the grip of addiction not only struggle to find treatment options, but often cannot afford medications they’ve already been prescribed to help. Those on a path to recovery sometimes then return to use, making it even more challenging to climb back out.

Closing the coverage gap is a matter of monumental policy importance. But it’s also personal for me. Addiction took the life of my beautiful daughter Vanessa in 2015, just as it has so cruelly taken the lives of so many other promising lights in North Carolina.

It’s past time to make good on the hope and help we promised and are capable of delivering. There is no acceptable reason to keep North Carolinians in life-or-death situations on hold.