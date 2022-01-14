Randy
That adorable face! That smile! Randy is a 5 year old cutie who looks a lot like a Chug (Chihuahua/Pug).... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. “I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
State transportation officials say the beltway around the city should be complete by spring 2023.
At 1:44 p.m., Greensboro police officers responded to a call about the shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The surprising announcement comes at a time when 76 of the district's drivers are temporarily out of work after having tested positive for COVID-19.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the body, which was found Sunday afternoon.
Several skiers hurt at NC ski resort after damaged hydrant blasts water onto chair lift operating overhead
Video circulating on social media shows skiers on the chair lift getting hit by blasts of water, prompting some to jump 25 feet to the ground.
The Board of Health will vote to decide whether to enact a countywide, and controversial, mask mandate that includes all of the cities and towns in Guilford. "I'm just asking people to listen to the health professionals," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the board.
8 high schools in Guilford County Schools will be affected by switch to public bus service, district officials say
The district said parents and guardians can also find more information at www.gcsnc.com or by calling 336-370-8920 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today or the Transportation hotline at 888-511-4427 beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.
MADISON — If you believe that avoiding meat and eating lots of vegetables, fruits and beans, and exercising daily are the keys to living a lon…