RASCAL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of the plants are native, and some are invasive, having infiltrated the landscape from cultivated specimens. And many of those plants can be quite dangerous — even fatal — to humans and animals (both pets and livestock).
Adrian Martinca, founder and chairman of the nonprofit Technology for the Future, said he and his younger sister have been working with a Winston-Salem-based immigration attorney to try to halt their deportation.
Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 931 Third St. in Greensboro saw its first patients on Monday. The care center will provide acute behavioral health care 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both adults and adolescents, officials said in a news release.
After complaining about the work done on two pine trees on his Greensboro rental property, Eric Clamage learned that a tree company went to the wrong address.
The man was located on the Big Loop Trail at Bur-Mil Park, police said.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the state's COVID-19 emergency management response for another six weeks — until July 30 — citing it is necessary to keep pivotal state and federal pandemic relief programs in place.
Executive Order No. 220 retains the remaining social-distancing and public-health policies that could have expired at 5 p.m. Friday.
Greensboro officer directing traffic after a crash is hit by van, police say. She has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Sgt. CD Vaughn was directing traffic about 5:45 a.m. on West Wendover Avenue near South Edwardia Drive when she and her police SUV were struck by a Dodge van, police said in a news release. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
SC shooting victim protected child, wife says. Family met teen suspects through Facebook Marketplace, authorities say.
A 34-year-old Cordova man was shot and killed Wednesday in the presence of his pregnant wife, her 8-year-old son and her 7-year-old daughter.
According to NASA, the scientists' research "may help enable the growth and long-term survival of thick three-dimensional tissues for research and therapeutic applications, and eventually organ bandages and replacements."NASA said Wednesday that the prize competition "aims to accelerate tissue engineering innovations to benefit people on Earth today and space explorers in the future."
Armani McKellar just graduated from Andrews High. If she can afford it, college is next. It's what her mom wished for her.
She wants to go to High Point University, and she’s got some scholarship money. But she needs more funds to make it to HPU, and everyone from a school counselor to the principal at Andrews High is working to make that possibility become a reality for Armani, who was 13 when her mom died.