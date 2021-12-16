 Skip to main content
RB Jeiel Melton
RB Jeiel Melton

All Area Football

Grimsley's Jeiel Melton is a first-team running back on the HSXtra.com All-Area team.

5-10, 215, senior, Grimsley

Provided the rushing balance to the Whirlies’ passing attack in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship spring season and in the fall. … Ran for 1,403 yards and 16 touchdowns on 221 carries as the Whirlies reached the second round of the playoffs and finished 11-1. … Also caught 23 passes for 384 yards and a TD and was solid as a pass-blocker. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A. … Second-team All-Area during the spring season.

 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

