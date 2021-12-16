RB Tre'von Hester

6-0, 215, senior, Page
Workhorse back who was the foundation of everything the Pirates did offensively. … Ran for 1,147 yards on 197 carries despite defenses keying on him. … Had 19 rushing touchdowns and three two-point conversions after missing the spring season while rehabbing a knee injury. … Also played linebacker for a Page team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs, contributing 57 tackles (11.5 for losses) and five sacks. … All-Metro 4-A.
