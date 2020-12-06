RCC Ag Technology grads can transfer credits toward NC A&T bachelor degree

When Kinlaw joined RCC six years ago, the College did not have an agricultural program.

"And we're in a county that was built on agriculture. We had a horticulture program, and wanted to move into more of agribusiness, because that's where things are headed … well actually, where things already are," he said.

RCC has renovated its Horticulture building and added a state-of-the-art greenhouse, repaired and refurbished another greenhouse, and is about the construct a storage building.

"We've really put an investment in the program, and we have our lead faculty John Ayers who has a long history in agriculture. I really feel good about the students we can attract. But getting connected to NC A&T with its long history in agricultural programs, this is going to be win-win for our students, the University, and the College," Kinlaw said. "I think it's going to be very successful. We've used some of our quarter-cent sales tax revenue to invest in this and are really happy with it."

Alston said through the 2+2 program, students can take their classes on the NC A&T campus, "or they can sit right here in Rockingham County and don't have to interrupt their lives" and take online courses.