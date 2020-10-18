RCC to open Eagle Fuel Food Pantry

• 51% were worried about whether their food would run out before they got money to buy more;

• 49% said they could not afford to eat balanced meals;

• 40% said they cut their meal size or skipped meals because they did not have money for food; and

• 32% said they were hungry but did not eat because there was not enough money for food.

The conversation at RCC gained momentum over the summer.

“A lot of our faculty members shared with me that they bring food to their offices and give food out to their students,” Murray said.

She stepped up her year-long conversation with Sampson Community College for ideas from their successful food pantry. She formed a committee to work on the initiative. And she presented the project to the President’s Cabinet, which approved it unanimously.

“This is long overdue, and now with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to have an option like this. Students will be coming back (for on-campus classes) at some point, and we need to be able to take care of some of their needs,” said RCC President Mark Kinlaw. “It’s hard to believe that our students are that food insecure, but they are.”