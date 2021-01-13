Reactions by Guilford politicians to Trump's impeachment fell, predictably, along party lines

"I think it's an exercise in futility. I think it’s nothing but pure spite in the hearts of some. While it’s unfortunate what occurred, it’s no more unfortunate than what’s been occurring all year in Portland, Chicago, D.C., Atlanta, California — all that."

He said the vote will reflect poorly on President-elect Joe Biden, although the venerable Democrat has been careful not to insert himself into the debate over whether Trump should be removed from office.

"I would hope, I have the highest wishes, that this country will start healing," Barnes said. "We have a President-elect who wants to be a unifier. He needs to start acting like one."

Melvin "Skip" Alston, the newly elected chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said he "wholeheartedly" supported the impeachment.

"It is the right thing and the only thing we can do at this time," said Alston, adding that to allow the president's actions to go unpunished would set a bad precedent. "If we allow this to happen, then you have others who can ... if they lose their election, do the same."

Alston, a Democrat, said the impeachment process is a step toward healing the country's division and likened it to cleansing and binding a deep wound in the body of the nation.