Recipe Swap: A little butter and cream bring out the best in cabbage

Cabbage, an underappreciated vegetable, gets some respect in this recipe from Nathalie Dupree and Cynthia Graubart's "Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking" (Gibbs Smith).

Most people would agree that sautéed cabbage is a big improvement over steamed cabbage. How do you make sautéed cabbage a little better (and a little richer)? Add some cream.

This dish is simplicity itself. It has just three ingredients not including salt and pepper. And there is an optional sprinting of fresh tarragon, but the dish hardly needs it.

"Incredibly full and rich" is how Dupree and Graubart describe the dish, and we agree.

