Recipe Swap: A little sausage goes a long way in bean soup

Michael Hastings
Winston-Salem Journal
Sausage is one of those ingredients that comes in handy for boosting the flavor of all kinds of dishes. It doesn’t have to be the star of the show or a predominant flavor to still make a substantial contribution.
In this soup recipe, just a half pound of sausage gives a pretty good flavor boost to 6 to 8 servings of soup.
Black beans get a spicy treatment here, with jalapeños, cumin and paprika. Avocado, cilantro and sour cream make a refreshing, cool counterpoint to the hot and spicy soup.
Black bean and sausage soup
Makes: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
1½ cups dried black beans or 3 15-ounce cans black beans, drained
2 tablespoons oil
½ pound chorizo or andouille sausage, sliced or cubed
1 onion, chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper chopped
1 to 2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tablespoon ground cumin, or more to taste
1 teaspoon oregano, or more to taste
1 teaspoon smoked paprika, or more to taste
1 quart chicken stock, vegetable stock or bean cooking liquid
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons lemon or lime juice
Chopped fresh cilantro
Avocado, peeled and diced
Sour cream
Directions
If using dried beans, place in pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let sit 1 hour.
Drain beans, add fresh water to cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and gently simmer until beans are tender, about 2 hours.
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Add the sausage, onion, celery, carrot and bell peppers and cook 1 minute.
Stir in the garlic, cumin, oregano and paprika and cook 1 minute. Add the stock or bean cooking liquid, black beans and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer about 15 minutes until vegetables are tender. If desired, use an immersion blender to partially puree the soup, but leave about half unpureed. If soup seems too thick, add a little stock, bean cooking liquid or water. Remove from heat and add lemon or lime juice. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.
To serve, garnish each bowl with cilantro, avocado and sour cream.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
