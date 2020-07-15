Buddy Milner, a co-owner of Milner’s American Southern restaurant on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, shared this favorite summer recipe that uses vine-ripened tomatoes.
“I throw this together … during peak tomato season,” he said. “The tomato juices mix with Duke’s (mayonnaise) and make my mouth water.”
Milner said he personally likes using a combination of German Johnsons and Sungolds (orange cherry tomatoes) in this salad.
This salad needs to be mixed just before serving, to maintain the ideal texture of the tomatoes and bacon. Milner said it goes well with cold fried chicken, potato salad and deviled eggs.
