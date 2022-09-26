Recipe Swap: 'Caviar' is a great way to use up late-season tomatoes and eggplant

This recipe for eggplant caviar is a great way to use late-season eggplant and tomatoes.

There are a lot of variations on eggplant caviar across Europe, the Middle East and all the way to Russia.

All vary a little bit. The recipe below is perhaps more French or Mediterranean, in that tomatoes are an equal partner with the eggplant.

This can be made on the stove, but I like the simplicity of roasting all the ingredients on one large sheet pan. Once everything is tender, I chop it up and tweak the seasoning. The addition of sugar and vinegar at the end helps to brighten and enhance all of the flavors.

This should have a bit of spicy zip. If necessary, you can sprinkle a bit of your favorite hot sauce in at the end.

Be sure to serve it at least room temperature.