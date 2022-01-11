Recipe Swap: Chicken stew offers a satisfying meal that's as affordable as it is versatile

This recipe for chicken stew is both economical and versatile. In short, it gets you a lot of satisfying meals out of one chicken and some vegetables.

I simmer the chicken first to make my own broth. I prefer using a whole chicken — it’s cheaper — but bone-in breasts or thighs can be used if one prefers to have only white or dark meat.

My method takes a couple of different turns depending on how rich a broth I want. Cooking the chicken just till the meat is done — about an hour — will produce a light broth. If I want to cheat, I can up the flavor by starting the chicken in broth instead of water. I also can make the broth more flavorful by additional cooking. I simply remove the chicken, pull off the meat and return the skin and bones to the pot for additional simmering. Another hour will make a world of difference, but even an extra 30 minutes of cooking will add more flavor.

When I skim the extra fat from the broth, I usually save a little bit for sautéing onion and other vegetables for whatever kind of stew I’m making.