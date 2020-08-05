This recipe for a simple summer meal of shrimp and okra comes from “Meals, Music and Muses: From My African American Kitchen” (Flatiron Books) by Alexander Smalls.

Smalls is a Grammy-winning opera singer and New York restaurateur whose book is filled with about 75 Creole and Lowcountry recipes that reflect his South Carolina upbringing.

Smalls said he got this recipe from an uncle who always served the dish with a pot of rice or grits.

“Once you have the basics and feel like you own the dish,” Smalls wrote in the book, “feel free to try new things: favorite aromatics like ginger and turmeric, crumbled bacon or ground sausage, or even extra garlic or soy sauce for that salty finish. Whatever you enjoy, add it.”

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Load comments