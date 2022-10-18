Recipe Swap: Texas caviar a satisfying start to a meal

Michael Hastings
Winston-Salem Journal
Is it a salsa or a salad? You decide.
Either way, it’s a satisfying start to a meal.
Texas caviar, or cowboy caviar, is said to have been invented in 1940 by a native New Yorker at the Houston Country Club who jokingly named it in comparison to the more expensive hors d’oeuvre made from fish roe.
Texas caviar is about as far from real caviar as you could get. It’s a marinated or lightly pickled bean salad full of fresh vegetables that provide colorful and crunchy contrast to the black-eyed peas and black beans.
Corn, onion and bell pepper are considered essential here. So is the slightly sweet dressing. But there also are a lot of variations. Some contain garlic, cilantro and cumin. Mine contains a bit of all those. I also like a spritz of lime to brighten up the dish before serving. The lime also takes the edge off the sweetness in the dressing.
Feel free to play around with the proportions here. You can use a little more or less of almost any of the ingredients and still end up with something tasty.
Texas caviar
Makes: 8 cups
Ingredients
For the dressing:
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
⅓ cup vegetable or olive oil
For the salad:
1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 15-ounce can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
8 ounces frozen corn, thawed (about 1½ cups)
1 cup diced red onion (½ to ⅔ large)
1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
3 jalapeños, seeded and minced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
¼ to ½ cup chopped cilantro
Juice of 1 lime (optional)
Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
Stir the vinegar, sugar, garlic and a bit of salt and pepper together. For best results, heat briefly in the microwave to help the sugar dissolve. Whisk in the oil and set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together the beans and black-eyed peas with the corn, onion, bell peppers and jalapenos. Add the dressing and stir. Sprinkle the tomatoes with salt and pepper and gently stir into bowl. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. For best results, refrigerate, covered, for 2 to 24 hours.
Just before serving, taste and add lime juice if desired. Stir in about ¼ cup cilantro. Garnish with more cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips as a salsa, or as a side salad.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
