In the charming rom-com “Red, White & Royal Blue,” Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), a ruby-lipped prince of England inconveniently in love with another man, pronounces “In the Mood for Love” to be “the swooniest movie of all time.” He’s not wrong, but it’s a nicely meta moment: The movie Henry is in is pretty darn swoony, filled with romantic trysts and shining-eyed gazes and a lakeside post-swimming scene in which the two men glisten in the sunlight so perfectly it’s as if each sparkly water drop was individually applied with tweezers. To paraphrase a song that pops up in the film — of course it does — during one of countless swoony moments, you can’t help falling in love with this movie.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s delightful 2019 novel, “Red, White & Royal Blue” presents, in classic rom-com fashion, two people with multiple obstacles to their happy ending. Henry and Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), in their early 20s, are two of the most famous young men in the world: Henry’s grandfather (Stephen Fry) is the king of England; Alex is the son of the president of the United States (Uma Thurman, with a Texas accent). Henry knows he’s gay but is deeply closeted due to his ultratraditional family; Alex resists labeling himself but thinks he’s maybe bisexual, and is constantly being reminded that any hint of scandal might derail his mom’s reelection campaign. And, of course, when they first meet, they cutely hate each other and a gigantic wedding cake tips over. (If you are watching this movie and you think that towering cake isn’t going to tip over, picturesquely coating the two men in icing, clearly you have never seen a rom-com.)

Anyway, Henry and Alex are beyond adorable despite maybe being not quite as quick on the uptake as one might wish. (Really, guys, neither of you thought that the Victoria and Albert Museum just might have security cameras?) Director/co-writer Matthew López has a particularly nice touch in the early scenes of the relationship, in which Henry and Alex, separated by a literal ocean and a figurative world, get to know each other through texts and emails and phone calls. López finds an immediate intimacy, having each of them imagine the other in the room with him. And when they finally do meet and kiss (which resulted in a few delighted shrieks at the screening I attended) — well, I’ll let Alex explain: “He grabbed my hair in a way that made me understand the difference between rugby and football.”

All this, plus some Jane Austen quotations (from Henry, natch, who also soulfully reads E.M. Forster in bed) and a nice speech from Alex about love and self-determination. “Red, White & Royal Blue” is happily ever after, indeed.