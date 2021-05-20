Red
Red is about 5 to 6 years old. Needs a yard to run and play. Fully vaccinated, neutered, great with... View on PetFinder
According to a family member of owner Ralph Havis, Beef Burger officially ended its lease with the property owner of the West Gate City Boulevard building on Monday.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.
The California-based Coalition for Institutional Child Abuse Prevention is questioning whether the investigation of a former day care worker at Fellowship Presbyterian Church was thorough because other children weren't interviewed for signs of abuse. The woman was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison for abusing some children at the day care center, making photos and videos and allowing them to be posted online.
Solomon's coach, John Legend, and guest mentor Snoop Dogg advised him during rehearsal.
Greensboro police have released few details about two recent shootings -- one which is now being investigated as a homicide.
The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Swan Street.
The extra days would allow for more tutoring of students and more training for teachers.
"It is a very positive book," author Helene Avraham-Katz said, "with some very, very hard moments."
Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations sits across East Lexington Avenue from the university's new arena, conference center and hotel complex.
WATCH NOW: Pandemic pen pals: Grimsley High School students meet their retirement community pen pals in person Sunday
"I felt like I had another friend through COVID," student organizer Sydney Smith said.