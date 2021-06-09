Reem Ali, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

I want to personally congratulate each and every one of you.
Our journey wasn’t easy, from scrambling in chemistry to nervous presentations, to dealing with learning through a screen alone, we had to adapt and overcome struggles unbeknownst to us.
Regardless of all the obstructions in our path, we kept pushing. And before you dismiss yourself and your accomplishments, you wouldn’t be here standing with us today if you didn’t persevere. This alone is a feat worthy of congratulations.
This graduation isn’t a separation of our family. We aren’t breaking apart. Each of us will still be with you throughout your journey in college. As a fond memory, a small piece of your personality, a distant thought echoing in your ear. Playing foursquare at lunch, lengthy discussions during Socratic Seminar, fooling around in the lobby, we have become a part of each other.
Memories formed and feelings unforgotten; we are touched and will forever be touched by the relationships we’ve formed with our friends here.
Honestly, I feel scammed by the shortness of our time together. The short time designated to us was shortened even further.
Despite that, we still interacted. We still supported each other and kept in touch. Extended conversations, late nights up playing among us, we were still our little family.
The fruits of our labor have bloomed. Four hard years we’ve completed. We’ve finished and succeeded, regardless of how you may feel about how successful you are. Your existence alone is proof of your triumph.
Today, I raise my glass to my classmates, who have become my peers, my friends, and my family.
It feels almost surreal; We’re graduating, everyone in different areas yet still we’re united by our experiences here at STEM. And for that, I am forever grateful.
I want to start by thanking the people who got us into STEM in the first place, our respective middle schools, mine being The Greensboro Islamic Academy.
Thank you to our previous teachers and principals.
Thank you to our parents, for creating such amazing individuals and encouraging us to succeed.
Thank you to our teachers for not only being instructors, but mentors, friends, and shoulders that we could lean on.
Thank you to our administration for creating a community that we were able to thrive.
Thank you to my class, for raising me and helping me be the person before you today.
Thank you for being who you are.
Reem Ali, student body president, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T