Reem Ali, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

I want to personally congratulate each and every one of you.

Our journey wasn’t easy, from scrambling in chemistry to nervous presentations, to dealing with learning through a screen alone, we had to adapt and overcome struggles unbeknownst to us.

Regardless of all the obstructions in our path, we kept pushing. And before you dismiss yourself and your accomplishments, you wouldn’t be here standing with us today if you didn’t persevere. This alone is a feat worthy of congratulations.

This graduation isn’t a separation of our family. We aren’t breaking apart. Each of us will still be with you throughout your journey in college. As a fond memory, a small piece of your personality, a distant thought echoing in your ear. Playing foursquare at lunch, lengthy discussions during Socratic Seminar, fooling around in the lobby, we have become a part of each other.

Memories formed and feelings unforgotten; we are touched and will forever be touched by the relationships we’ve formed with our friends here.

Honestly, I feel scammed by the shortness of our time together. The short time designated to us was shortened even further.