Reidsville police seek missing Busick sisters
REIDSVILLE — Police investigators here are searching for Chelsey Busick, 15, and her sister Madison Busick, 14, both of Reidsville. 

 The juveniles were last seen on Ellington Street and may still be in the Reidsville or Eden area, authorities said in a news release.

Chesley Busick is 5-foot-2, weighs around 120 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and a small scar on her forehead, police said in the release. 

Madison Busick stands at 5-foot-5, weighs 110 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, as well.

The Reidsville Police Department asks that anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the minors contact RPD's Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343. Leave anonymous tips with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

 

