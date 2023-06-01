Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Who run the world? Beyoncé, of course.

Earlier this month, the megastar embarked on her five-month Renaissance world tour.

In January, the “Break My Soul” hit-maker unveiled dates for her first solo tour in more than six years. Named after her Grammy-winning seventh studio album, Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance tour launched May 11 in Stockholm and is set to conclude Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

“Y’all make me so happy,” the “Cuff It” singer said during opening night at Stockholm’s Friends Arena.

“I see familiar faces, people that flew from very, very far to come see the first show tonight. Y’all could be anywhere in the world, but you chose to be here with me. And I’m here with you, and I love you, and I’m so filled with gratitude.”

Before tickets even went on sale, Ticketmaster reported that demand for the Renaissance tour had “drastically” exceeded supply. According to Beyoncé’s website, the majority of her upcoming shows have sold out — prompting some dedicated members of the Bey Hive to travel to other countries and continents just to see their queen.

Beyoncé’s 37-song set list spans her entire two-decade career. The three-hour show includes all 16 tracks from “Renaissance,” as well as classics such as “Dangerously in Love” and “Run the World (Girls).” While on the road, the 41-year-old entertainer has continued to dazzle concertgoers with frequent costume changes and elaborate production designs featuring silver moon rovers and an inflatable horse.

Here’s a sampling of viral moments from the tour so far.

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner

During her May 26 concert in Paris, Beyoncé took a moment to honor legendary performer Tina Turner, who died May 24 following a long illness. The “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer was 83.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner,” Beyoncé told the crowd in France.

“I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. So I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance.”

This wasn’t the first time Bey has paid homage to the queen of rock and roll. In 2005, the Destiny’s Child breakout performed a showstopping tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Center Honors before joining her musical hero onstage for a duet of “Proud Mary” at the 50th Grammy Awards.

Shortly after Turner’s death was announced, Beyoncé said in a statement on her website that she was “so grateful for [her] inspiration and all the ways [she] paved the way.”

Blue Ivy steals the show

The audience erupted in cheers on May 26 when Beyoncé brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, to dance with her onstage in Paris.

Dressed in a shiny silver costume and trendy sunglasses, the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t miss a beat while performing the choreography for “My Power” and “Black Parade” alongside her mom and the professional backup dancers.

After the show, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, had a proud-grandma moment on Instagram — where she shared a video of the crowd chanting Blue Ivy’s name at the end of her surprise performance.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !” Lawson wrote. “She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! ... No Fear.”

Celebrities abound

The United States leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour isn’t scheduled to begin until July — but several American celebrities have already traveled abroad to see their fellow entertainer in Europe.

Among the famous faces who have been spotted at Bey’s Renaissance concerts so far are Pharrell Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz, Kesha and Kylie Jenner — as well as the headliner’s husband, Jay-Z, and her “Savage” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.