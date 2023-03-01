Altria Group Inc. may be targeting another U.S. electronic-cigarette manufacturer, this time focusing on buying No. 3 NJoy for $2.75 billion, according to multiple media and analyst reports Tuesday.

Altria said in a statement that "we don't comment on rumors and speculation."

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, Altria is considering the potential for an additional $500 million if certain regulatory milestones are met.

According to the most recent Nielsen report on convenience store tobacco sales, NJoy had a 3.7% market share.

Top-selling Vuse electronic cigarette of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. was at 41.5%, while Juul was at 26.4%.

In recent months, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes from U.S. retail shelves, as well as a potential Juul Labs federal bankruptcy filing, has accelerated the market-share gains of Vuse.

Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs, an affiliate of Imperial Brands Plc, was fourth at 1.4%.

However, NJoy is one of just three U.S. e-cigarette manufacturers to have gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for a limited set of product styles.

In April, the FDA authorized NJoy Ace styles through its premarket tobacco product application pathway: its closed e-cigarette device and three accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods Classic Tobacco 2.4%, Classic Tobacco 5% and Rich Tobacco 5%.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said the additional $500 million could be linked to NJoy gaining FDA authorization for flavored styles.

The premarket application standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

As is in the case with the other FDA-authorized e-cigarette products, the agency said that while the products can be legally marketed and sold in the U.S., “it does not mean these products are safe nor are they FDA approved."

Gaurav said that considering Vuse sales has yet to turn an overall profit for British American Tobacco, "a better-capitalized NJoy would be a bigger competitive threat to Vuse Alto."

"We believe BAT would need to capture as much market share as possible before any potential deal could complete."

David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies, said "many of my public health colleagues are decrying this potential takeover as further consolidation of the nicotine business in the hands of big tobacco."

"Yet, none of them have any record of ever seeking to give NJoy or any other independent company any sort of marketplace advantage," Sweanor said. "The consolidation of the new nicotine market by the cigarette companies is at odds with a long history of disruptive technology destroying the previously dominant companies in a marketplace."

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said that Altria buying NJoy "would undoubtedly make them more competitive in the e-cigarette business, though it will take some time to recover the $2.75 billion."

Gray said Altria would have to "be aggressive (with) marketing and product expansion to move beyond the current annual sales of $150 million.

"At a buyout premium 18 times annual sales, this is another very costly attempt to establish itself in the e-cigarette space."

Juul connection

The Wall Street Journal also reported Altria may opt to sell its 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc.

When Altria paid $12.8 billion in December 2018 to acquire its 35% ownership stake in Juul, the e-cigarette manufacturer held a dominant U.S. market share of more than 70%.

In September, Altria cleared the way to re-enter the e-cigarette marketplace after choosing to permanently end its non-compete agreement with Juul.

As part of the investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers. Altria agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigarettes products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

In January 2020, Altria reduced its investment value to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

On July 28, Altria disclosed it had written down its investment value in Juul Labs to an estimated fair value of just $450 million. At $450 million, the investment value is just 3.5% of the original Altria expenditure.

Altria spokesman Steve Callahan said in a statement at that time that “our decision to terminate our non-compete maximizes our flexibility to compete in e-vapor.”

“It allows us to maintain our economic interest in Juul, to compete organically and through mergers and acquisitions.”

Gaurav said Altria's Juul stake currently has a fair market value of $700 million.

Gaurav said that any Altria trimming of its Juul holdings could raise investor questions given "Juul's retail sales are 10 times that of NJoy."

Gray said that Altria disposing of its stake, "while helpful to offset tax liabilities, will be a big pill to swallow with over $12 billion in losses."