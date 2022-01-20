Report: COVID-19, by far, was Guilford County's most infectious disease

GREENSBORO — The number of Guilford County's coronavirus cases in 2020 was 10 times higher than the next most common communicable disease reported annually by the N.C. Division of Public Health.
Medical officials made that revelation in a report to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday night. More than 47,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in 2020, eclipsing other transmissible diseases and showing just how pervasive the pandemic became in our daily lives.
That stunning figure is substantially higher than the county's second-most common infectious disease — chlamydia, which is sexually transmitted and had 4,610 cases in 2020.
According to the report, gonorrhea was the third-highest disease with 2,221 cases followed by hepatitis C at 502.
It's unclear why the report does not include influenza cases — which statewide have been substantial in recent years — and county officials were unable to provide an immediate answer.
The report illustrates how sudden and overwhelming the spread of the coronavirus was in 2020, which started with a trickle of cases and ended in a full-blown pandemic gripping the county, state and nation.
The report also shows that the rate of transmission was 8,800 cases per 100,000 people. By comparison, the rate of chlamydia transmission was 852 cases per 100,000.
Dr. Iulia Vann, director of the county health department, said she believes the number of cases of sexually-transmitted diseases should actually be higher since the pandemic began, but people haven't been keeping medical appointments.
"They are underreported and undertreated with negative consequences," Vann said.
She said that community outreach from the county and other independent groups has shifted to preventing COVID-19 instead.
Conversely, cases of such illnesses as whooping cough and mumps — already in the single digits — fell even lower as a result of precautions taken to prevent the coronavirus.
At the moment, the omicron strain of the coronavirus remans at an elevated, and concerning, level. Vann said the positivity rate of cases is around 30%, which remains close to the highest figure the county has seen since the pandemic began.
To try and slow the number of infections, the county instituted a mask mandate last week, which is supported by some, railed against by others.
So far, the county has received 24 complaints from the public regarding businesses that aren't in compliance.
"All of those have been already addressed by our enforcement officers," said Vann, who further explained that they have engaged in "education" with those businesses.
She added that county officials have also visited more than 40 businesses that have not received any complaints so they can distribute "mask mandate marketing kits" that include signs and, of course, face coverings that can be handed out to patrons.
Also on Thursday, the commissioners took another step toward issuing $41 million in bonds that include $31 million for a new county law enforcement building, $4.3 million for jail renovations and $2 million for parks and recreation.
The board voted unanimously to hold a public hearing about those bonds at its next meeting on Feb. 3.
The commissioners also formally accepted $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, appropriated through the state budget, to help pay energy costs for households that have children 10 and under that are receiving Food & Nutrition Services benefits.
The automatic payments from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services will give eligible households $300 for wood, $400 for gas or $500 for electricity.
