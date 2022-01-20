Report: COVID-19, by far, was Guilford County's most infectious disease

Dr. Iulia Vann, director of the county health department, said she believes the number of cases of sexually-transmitted diseases should actually be higher since the pandemic began, but people haven't been keeping medical appointments.

"They are underreported and undertreated with negative consequences," Vann said.

She said that community outreach from the county and other independent groups has shifted to preventing COVID-19 instead.

Conversely, cases of such illnesses as whooping cough and mumps — already in the single digits — fell even lower as a result of precautions taken to prevent the coronavirus.

At the moment, the omicron strain of the coronavirus remans at an elevated, and concerning, level. Vann said the positivity rate of cases is around 30%, which remains close to the highest figure the county has seen since the pandemic began.

To try and slow the number of infections, the county instituted a mask mandate last week, which is supported by some, railed against by others.

So far, the county has received 24 complaints from the public regarding businesses that aren't in compliance.