Report: Greensboro ranks high in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality

The municipalities with the lowest scores are Fayetteville (39), Wilmington (36), and Cary, which received a whopping 12 points.

Cary’s sole points only exist because the town’s police department reports hate crime statistics to the FBI; there are no non-discrimination protections (Wake County’s go into effect in 2022), no public services for LGBTQ+ folks within the town, no police liaison and no leadership with declared stances on LGBTQ+ rights. It is also the only Triangle municipality listed without an openly LGBTQ+ member of its town council.

Each municipality improved over the previous year, but Durham is notably the “most improved” with an increase of 35 points in 2021. But despite the strides made in urban and suburban parts of the state, there’s still work to be done.

LGBTQ+ folks live everywhere, even in rural, more conservative parts of the state. We still need legal protections against discrimination at the hands of the private business sector, and we have yet to ban conversion therapy across the state.

This year, trans people in particular have been the target of attacks from the right through attempted restrictions on sports, attempts to prohibit people under 21 from medically transitioning, and attempts to get books written by trans people banned from public schools.

The Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 state scorecard listed North Carolina as a “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality,” based on multiple discriminatory laws and chasms in policy that would provide equity to LGBTQ+ people living across the state through better Medicaid and state health care, more focus on LGBTQ+ youth in education, and stronger protections against hate crimes.