Report: Greensboro weathered the pandemic better than expected — except for one key area

Aggravated assaults were also up by 18%.

However, robbery was down (6%) as was instances of rape (16%).

• Financially, the city had a better year in the 2019-2020 fiscal year than predicted when the pandemic began.

Property tax collection was $175.3 million — more than what was budgeted and a growth of 7.3% over the previous year.

Sales tax, which had been predicted to drop significantly, was actually about the same as the year before at $56 million. City staffers explained that sales tax collected through online sales helped compensate for closed stores and restaurants during the worst of a statewide quarantine that crippled the state's economy.

Tourism was understandably impacted because of the pandemic, leading to the city's hotel/motel occupancy tax revenue being down by $1.1 million compared to a year ago.

The fiscal year, which ended June 30, was actually affected only for one quarter by the pandemic.

• The city's development picture is steady. In 2020, there were 4,118 building permits worth nearly $509 million — only slightly less than 2019.