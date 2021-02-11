Report: Greensboro weathered the pandemic better than expected — except for one key area

GREENSBORO — The year during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a mixed bag for the city.
During that time, the pandemic has brought the temporary shutdown of the economy, massive unemployment and a health care system taxed to its limits.
City Council learned Thursday during their annual retreat — albeit a virtual one — just how the government and community have done under the shadow of that stress. And it's not entirely bad.
Financially, the city hasn't suffered as much as predicted.
Council's goal of improving the city's housing stock has moved forward.
One thing, though, that hasn't improved: the city's violent crime rate.
Thursday was a day for council to learn where Greensboro stands nearly one year into these strange times.
Now, they need to figure out where to go from here. That'll happen today.
Among the highlights of Thursday's meeting:
• With violent crime rates rising — 11% by the end of 2020 — council members agreed the city should work to reduce the amount of violent crime by 10% in 2021 and 2022.
The city's homicide rate — 61 by year's end — spiked to a staggering 38% compared to 2019.
Aggravated assaults were also up by 18%.
However, robbery was down (6%) as was instances of rape (16%).
• Financially, the city had a better year in the 2019-2020 fiscal year than predicted when the pandemic began.
Property tax collection was $175.3 million — more than what was budgeted and a growth of 7.3% over the previous year.
Sales tax, which had been predicted to drop significantly, was actually about the same as the year before at $56 million. City staffers explained that sales tax collected through online sales helped compensate for closed stores and restaurants during the worst of a statewide quarantine that crippled the state's economy.
Tourism was understandably impacted because of the pandemic, leading to the city's hotel/motel occupancy tax revenue being down by $1.1 million compared to a year ago.
The fiscal year, which ended June 30, was actually affected only for one quarter by the pandemic.
• The city's development picture is steady. In 2020, there were 4,118 building permits worth nearly $509 million — only slightly less than 2019.
• One of City Council's key goals, to increase the number of affordable apartments and homes in the community, is progressing at a steady, if not spectacular, pace.
Last year, council set a goal of building 1,000 affordable apartments by 2022.
By the end of 2020, the city had invested $8.2 million in cooperation with private builders for $107 million in housing construction for 584 apartment units.
